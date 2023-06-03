Odisha train crash: Tamil Nadu Police sets up control rooms for info about victims

Chennai, (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 : Tamil Nadu Police has set up control rooms for people to contact and know the whereabouts of people known to them who are stranded in the unfortunate accident in Odisha's Balasore.

One of the control rooms was set up at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station.

"We have set up two control rooms, one on the 10th floor of the MMC building and the other on this platform...our business is to facilitate the people, to meet them, to contact the passengers injured and know about them. We are in touch with Odisha police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF)..." said SP V Ponram.

The accident involved two passenger trains- Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district.

Seventeen coaches of the passenger trains have been de-railed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening.

According to the preliminary report by the State Emergency Operation Centre, over 900 people are injured. The toll rose from 238 to 261 according to the report.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site and met with people injured in the accident.

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site and directed a "high level" probe and said measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not take place in future.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation.

