Odisha train tragedy: PM Narendra Modi inspects site, evaluates the situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the triple train accident site on Saturday at Bahanaga in Odisha's Balasore district to take stock of relief and restoration operations.

Accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he received a detailed briefing on the situation from both Vaishnaw and the disaster management team officials. The team had tirelessly worked overnight to rescue individuals at the site of the calamity, where a tragic incident has claimed the lives of at least 261 people and left around 900 others injured. He also interacted with Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik as well as the local police chief.

The PM also inquired about the progress of restoration work launched at the mishap site to bring train services back to normal. Before reaching the accident site at Bahanaga Bazar, the PM had chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi on the train accident.

PM @narendramodi chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the train mishap in Odisha. Aspects relating to rescue, relief and medical attention to those affected were discussed in the review meeting. pic.twitter.com/kZC1ot3ACj — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 3, 2023

