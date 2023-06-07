Odisha triple train accident: "Those responsible, I want them to be punished," says West Bengal CM

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 7 : Days after the Balasore train accident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded the central government to investigate the train accident and punish the culprits involved in the tragedy.

While distributing financial assistance to the families of the decrease in the train accident, the Chief Minister said," Efforts are being made to suppress facts. Why did this incident take place and how? What is CBI doing in this accident, didn't you (Centre) see Pulwama?"

"Rather than investigating the train accident, CBI is going to several Municipalities and urban development areas. Those who are responsible for this (accident) I want them to be punished," added Mamata Banerjee.

The train accident took the lives of at least 275 people and caused injuries to over 1100 others in Balasore. This tragic incident has had a profound impact across India.

After the incident, the West Bengal government earlier on June 3 announced to provide Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of people from the state who died in the accident and also decided to provide Rs one lakh for the injured and Rs 50,000 each to the accident victims from the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that 31 passengers from her state who were on board the Coromandel Express are still missing after the triple train accident which killed over 270 people.

Banerjee was on a visit to Odisha to meet injured persons currently admitted in different hospitals in Cuttack.

"Odisha and West Bengal governments are working together. They are providing free treatment. A total of 103 bodies belonging to West Bengal have been identified and 97 people are under treatment and 31 are missing," Banerjee told reporters.

The triple train accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2.

The devastating incident left over 1000 people injured.Demanding a probe into the horrific accident, she said, "So many people have died, the truth must come out."

The Bengal Chief Minister also visited the eye and surgery department of SCB Medical College and Hospital and interacted with the patients.

