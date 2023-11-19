Odisha: Two sisters drown in pond

Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 Two minor sisters drowned while bathing in a pond at Kirtipur village in Ganjam District of Odisha on Sunday.

The deceased siblings were identified as Roshani Rout (10) and her sister Sandhya Rout (7).

“The sisters, natives of Jarada village in Kabisuryanagar area, were pursuing their studies by staying at their maternal uncle’s residence at Kirtipur village,” a police official said.

He said that the minor siblings along with their grandfather had gone to the village pond to take bath.

“While bathing, the sisters accidentally entered deep waters and could not come out. The villagers fished out the bodies of the sisters,” the police official said.

He said that the police is investigating the case.

Sources said that the deceased minors were staying with their grandparents after the separation of their parents. Their mother is working in Visakhapatnam as a bonded labour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor