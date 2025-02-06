Odisha urges increase in states' share in Central tax revenue to 50 pc

Bhubaneswar, Feb 6 The Odisha government on Thursday proposed the 16th Finance Commission to enhance the share of states in the Central tax revenue to 50 per cent.

Addressing the media persons following a meeting with the finance commission here on Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the states are currently receiving 41 per cent of the total Central tax revenue.

“We have placed the demand, both written and verbally, before the 16th Finance Commission to increase the states' share to 50 per cent. Additionally, Odisha’s share in the tax devolution stands at 4.528 per cent, and we have also demanded to raise Odisha’s share to 4.964 per cent which will ensure more central assistance for the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister also informed the media persons that the state has placed a demand for the allocation of Rs 12,59,148 crore before the 16th Finance Commission.

“This includes Rs 9,88,422 crore for Pre-Devolution Revenue Deficit, Rs 1,10,434 crore for state-specific needs, Rs 1,00,036 crore as grant to local bodies, Rs 31,004 for State Disaster Response Fund and Rs 29,252 for the State Disaster Mitigation Fund,” said the Chief Minister.

He also added that the Commission’s visit to Odisha has been crucial in assessing Odisha’s economic condition, growth, and development needs.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government had detailed discussions with the Commission, and Odisha has placed several key demands to ensure a prosperous future for its people.

“We have submitted a proposal for the allocation of two per cent of the Gross Revenue Receipts, which the Union government has estimated to get during the 16th Finance Commission between 2026-31 financial years, as a grant for the rural and urban local bodies,” he said.

The Chief Minister also noted that this would help in the development of Panchayati raj institutions and municipal bodies in the state.

“Odisha is a disaster-prone state, frequently affected by cyclones and floods. Presently, the Centre provides 75 per cent of the disaster management funds while the state bears 25 per cent. Given the high vulnerability of our region, we demand that the Centre take full responsibility and ensure 100 per cent funding for disaster preparedness and response,” he added.

The 16th Finance Commission headed by its chairperson Arvind Panagariya is on a visit to Odisha from February 4 to 7.

