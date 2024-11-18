Odisha: Veteran BJP leader Samir Dey passes away

Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former minister Samir Dey passed away at a private hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack on Monday.

As per reports, the 67-year-old veteran leader was undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Cuttack for the last couple of days. He was suffering from pneumonia, kidney ailments and high blood pressure-related issues.

Dey was elected to the Odisha Assembly thrice from the Cuttack city constituency in 1995, 2000 and 2004 on a BJP ticket. He also held various ministerial portfolios during the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD-BJP alliance government in the state.

He held the post of Minister for the Urban Development Department from 2000 to 2004. He was the higher education minister of Odisha between 2004 to 2009. Dey served as the minister for the state Public Grievances and Pension Administration department between 2000 and 2009.

The senior BJP leader was closely associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and various other organisations.

Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and other senior leaders across the party lines have condoled the death of the senior BJP leader.

“I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the demise of veteran politician and former minister Samir Dey,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Majhi in his message said that Dey was a popular mass leader and a strong organiser. He also said that Dey as the Minister of Higher Education and Urban Development has contributed significantly to the development of the state.

He further added that Dey played a significant role in the strengthening of the BJP party in Cuttack and Odisha. CM Majhi has directed that the last rites of Dey will be conducted with full state honours.

It is pertinent here to mention that CM Majhi had met Dey at the private hospital during his recent visit to Cuttack for the inauguration of the Bali Jatra festival.

Expressing condolences over the death of BJP leader Dey, ex-CM Patnaik said: "I am saddened to learn about the demise of noted politician and former minister Samir Dey. He will be remembered for his prolonged work towards the service and development of people. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.”

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor