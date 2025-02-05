Odisha Vigilance Raids Malkangiri Watershed Project Dy Director Santanu Mohapatra's Residence; Recovers Rs 1.5 Crore Cash (Watch Video)

Odisha vigilance department officials raided Santanu Mohapatra's residence. Malkangiri Watershed Project Deputy Director and PD (Project Director) recovered over Rs 1.5 crore on Wednesday morning, February 5. Officials raided simultaneously at 18 locations belonging to Mohapatra to uncover disproportionate assets.

A huge haul of Rs 500 currency notes was confiscated during the vigilance raid. Raids were also conducted at the houses of Mohan Mandal, Bisan Mandal, and Amiya Sahu, other employees of the Malkangiri Watershed Project.

Huge Cash Recovered From Santanu Mohapatra's Residence

#WATCH | Today on 5th February, on the allegation of possession of Disproportionate Assets (DA) by Santanu Mohapatra, Deputy Director and PD (Project Director), Watershed, Malkangiri, Dist-Malkangiri to his known sources of income, simultaneous house searches are being conducted… pic.twitter.com/7Qk7DblqZN — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

Two additional SPs, four DSPs, tend inspectors, six ASIs, and other supporting staff of the Odisha Vigilance are conducting the searches based on search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore, at seven locations in Malkangiri, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar.