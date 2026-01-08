Odisha WCD Dept ties up with Utkalika to supply marriage gifts under Kanya Bibaha Yojana

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 The Odisha Women and Child Development (WCD) Department on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Utkalika, the Odisha State Co-operative Handicraft Corporation Ltd., for the supply of gift items under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana.

Utkalika functions under the state Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department.

The agreement was formalised at the departmental conference hall in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Women and Child Development Pravati Parida. Under the MoU, Utkalika will supply gift articles to eligible beneficiaries of the marriage assistance scheme.

Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana, a flagship initiative of the Odisha government, each bride from economically weaker sections is provided financial assistance of Rs 51,000 for marriage. Of this amount, Rs 35,000 is transferred directly to the beneficiary’s bank account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, Rs 6,000 is earmarked for marriage-related expenses, and Rs 10,000 is provided in the form of gifts.

The gift package includes items such as anklets, toe rings, bangles, household vessels and other essentials.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said the gifts would comprise sarees, bangles, anklets, toe rings, alta, sindoor and other traditional bridal adornments, along with household utility items such as utensils and cushions.

She said the collaboration with Utkalika would ensure timely delivery of benefits to eligible women while simultaneously promoting Odisha’s handloom and handicraft sectors.

Parida added that mass marriage ceremonies would be organised across the state on fixed dates, in keeping with traditional practices. She said the Chief Minister would be present on such occasions to bless the couples and perform symbolic kanyadaan.

Describing the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana as a landmark welfare initiative, Parida said the scheme not only strengthens social security for women from weaker sections but also supports local artisans by integrating welfare delivery with the promotion of handloom and handicraft products.

The MoU signing, attended by senior officials from the Women and Child Development Department and the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, is expected to ensure smooth implementation of the scheme and timely delivery of benefits to beneficiaries across Odisha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor