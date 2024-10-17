Odisha Weather Forecast: State to Receive Rainfall from October 23 Amid Cyclonic Circulation Over North Andaman Sea

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Thursday, October 17, regarding a fresh upper air cyclonic circulation that is likely to form over the North Andaman Sea around October 20. This development is expected to lead to the formation of a low-pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal by October 22, which may intensify and move northwestward.

Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, said, "Under the influence of this system, Odisha is likely to experience rainfall activity on October 23, 24 and 25." She further stated that it is still too early to predict whether this system will develop into a cyclone. The IMD is closely monitoring the situation and will provide daily updates on the evolving weather patterns.

#WATCH | Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty says, "A fresh upper air cyclonic circulation very likely to form over north Andaman sea around the 20 October. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the central Bay of Bengal around 22 October and… pic.twitter.com/ZYQLp5SuOo — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

Similarly, weather expert Sarat Sahu said, “The fresh upper air cyclonic circulation is moving fast and is very close to making landfall either in Odisha, West Bengal, or Bangladesh on October 23 or 24. By the time it makes landfall, it will turn into a deep depression or marginal cyclone.”

“Under the impact, there are chances of rainfall in coastal districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Dhenkanal,” he added.