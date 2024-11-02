Odisha: White Tigress Rupa Gives Birth to 4 Cubs at Nandankanan Zoological Park (See Pic and Video)

The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) here on Saturday welcomed new guests, including white tigress 'Rupa', who gave birth to four cubs. The zoo authorities said the cubs were born to 6-year-old Rupa and melanistic tiger 'Krishna'.

She gave birth to cubs between 5.43 am and 9.31 am and they are under CCTV surveillance to ensure their health and safety, the authorities said. However, they said it was too early to determine the sex of the tiger cubs.

It is the third litter from the tigress, sired by melanistic Krishna.



Rupa is taking care of them independently, and are under continuous CCTV monitoring . The cubs appear to be mix of white & melanistic

At present, Nandankanan has 27 tigers, including (17) normal coloured tigers, (7) white tigers and (3) melanistic tigers.