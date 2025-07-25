Odisha:15-year-old Girl Raped by Two Brothers, Buries Pregnant Victim Alive; Arrested

A disturbing incident of crime has came to light where a 15-year-old girl has been gang rapped by two brothers. Accused didn't stop here they allegedly buried victim buried alive after she got 5 months pregnant in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. According to reports the accused tortured the minor victim several times.

When they came to know about her pregnancy, they tried to bury her alive to hide the crime. Police arrested Bhagyadhar Das and Panchanan Das, two brothers from Banashbara village, while a third suspect, Tulu, remains at large and is being pursued by authorities.

A girl escaped her attacker and reported the incident to her father, who filed a complaint at the Kujang Police Station. The girl underwent a medical examination at the District Headquarters Hospital. Both suspects were arrested, produced in court, and the investigation is ongoing.