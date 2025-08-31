Odisha's canoeing player Rashmita Sahoo elated after PM Modi mentions her in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Bhubaneshwar, Aug 31 Odisha's canoeing player Rashmita Sahoo received a special mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, after which she expressed her joy and said she is determined to win a medal for India in the upcoming Asian Games.

Rashmita, who currently serves as a constable in Odisha Police, is training at the Jagatpur Institute of the National Centre of Excellence in Odisha.

She recently bagged a medal at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival and is now being discussed across the country, following her recognition by the Prime Minister during his address.

While talking about the Khelo India Water Sports Festival held in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi highlighted Rashmita's achievements, mentioning that she had won two gold medals in the event.

Congratulating her, the Prime Minister asked her to share her sporting journey. Rashmita revealed that she began her career in canoeing in 2017 and has since participated in several national-level championships, securing an impressive tally of 41 medals, including 13 gold, 14 silver, and 14 bronze.

From a small village in Cuttack's Choudwar to becoming a renowned name in canoeing, Rashmita's journey has been marked by determination and challenges.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "I felt really nice to get a mention in Mann Ki Baat. This is a proud moment for me, my sports centre, and Odisha. Speaking to PM Modi was a huge deal for me, and I was not able to believe that it happened. I cannot forget the conversation, as it was very inspiring and will continue to inspire me."

"Everyone here, my family as well as my fellow athletes in the centre, are very happy and proud today," she added.

Rashmita, who comes from a middle-class family, said her family's traditional occupation of boating inspired her to take up canoeing.

"My mother died early. There were financial struggles, but my uncle, as well as my coach, helped me deal with them. I come from a middle-class family, and this sport has given me an identity," she said, while also urging youngsters to take up the sports they are passionate about.

Her coach, L. Johnson Singh, also expressed pride while speaking to IANS.

"I am very happy and proud today that Rashmita's story was shared by the Prime Minister during Mann Ki Baat. I could never have imagined that the Prime Minister would speak with our Rashmita Sahoo. We were overjoyed, and everyone congratulated her," he said.

"As a coach, I am happier than she. She is very talented and deserves to reach great heights. We also thank everyone, including the Odisha government, for the opportunity and support. We are confident that she will continue to make us proud," Singh added.

Rashmita, who started her canoeing journey in 2017, has already made a mark by winning 41 medals so far -- 13 gold, 14 silver, and 14 bronze -- across National Championships and National Games.

