Odisha's Jharsuguda filled with enthusiasm for PM Modi's visit

Jharsuguda, Sep 27 People in Odisha's Jharsuguda on Saturday expressed excitement and pride as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepared to arrive in the city to inaugurate development projects valued at Rs 60,000 crore.

The city is witnessing elaborate arrangements, with a vibrant roadshow planned along a two-km stretch from the airport to the public meeting venue, where traditional dance and music performances will take place on both sides of the road.

BJP MLA and actor-turned-politician Sidhant Mohapatra said that it is a "matter of great pride and happiness" for Odisha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the state.

Speaking to IANS, Mohapatra said, "He will interact with the youth and bring several gifts and initiatives not just for Odisha but for the entire nation. People across the state are excited and eagerly waiting to hear him. PM Modi always comes with a vision and concrete plans -- he never leaves without giving something meaningful."

Calling PM Modi the "biggest inspiration for the youth", the BJP MLA said, "Young people should learn from him how to value and use time productively. We are all waiting to see what new announcements he brings for Odisha this time."

Minister Nityananda Gond also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for introducing the development projects for the state's progress.

Speaking to IANS, Gond said, "Today is a proud day for Odisha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Jharsuguda. Wherever PM Modi goes, he inspires enthusiasm among people. We, the people of Odisha, are deeply thankful to him because every time he comes, he brings something meaningful for the state."

"With the double-engine government in place, he is introducing new schemes and gifts for Odisha's development. Today, at the Yuva Samabesh, he will focus on empowering the youth, and when the youth progress, the nation progresses," he added.

The excitement among the attendees is equally evident. One participant, Sadanand Naik, even dressed as Prime Minister Modi for the public meeting.

"Earlier, I did not use to dress like this. Once, when I went to Haridwar, a sadhu told me that I looked like PM Modi and advised me not to shave and instead grow a beard. Since then, I've kept it this way," he said.

All arrangements for the Yuva Samabesh at Amalipali Ground have been completed, with students and youths from various districts arriving in large numbers.

"I'm excited to see PM Modi in person and hear what he has to say for the youth," an attendee told IANS.

Security has been tightened across Jharsuguda for the high-profile visit. The Special Protection Group (SPG) has taken control of the meeting ground, ensuring every person entering the venue undergoes thorough checks.

Additional forces have been deployed at the airport, while barricades have been set up along the roadshow route. Vehicles heading towards the venue are also being screened, with access restricted only to those carrying SPG-authorised passes.

