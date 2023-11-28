Of 8,051 candidates analysed in 5 states, 1,452 have criminal cases, 959 facing serious charges: Report

New Delhi, Nov 28 Of the 8.051 candidates analysed in five states who contested the Assembly elections, as many as 1,452 have criminal cases registered against them, while 959 are facing serious charges, a report revealed on Tuesday.

The study was undertaken by the National Election Watch and Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) which analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 8,051 out of 8,054 candidates who contested in the five states Assembly elections of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

As per the report, three candidates from Chhattisgarh were not analysed due to unclear affidavits available on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website at the time of making this report.

The report said that out of 8,051 candidates analysed, 2,117 are from national parties, 537 -- state parties, 2,051 -- registered unrecognized parties and 3,346 candidates are contesting independently.

"Of the 8051 candidates analysed, a total of 1,452 have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits," the report said.

It also said, "959 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves."

The report stated that 22 candidates in five states have declared cases related to murder, while 82 have declared cases related to attempt to murder and 107 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women.

"Of the 107 candidates, five have declared cases related to rape," the report said.

It also said that in Mizoram 174 candidates contested for the 40-member Assembly in November 7 polls, while 1,181 contested in the 90-member Assembly in Chhattisgarh which went for polling in two phases on November 7 and 17.

In Madhya Pradesh, 2,534 candidates contested for November 17 polls for the 234-member Assembly while for 200 member assembly in Rajasthan 1,875 candidates were in poll fray.

For the 119-member Assembly in Telangana, where the polling is scheduled on November 30, there are 2,290 candidates.

The report also said that out of the 2,117 candidates of the national parties, 656 candidates are facing criminal cases while 404 are facing serious criminal cases against themselves.

It said that out of the 537 state parties candidates, 154 are facing criminal cases while 100 are facing serious criminal charges.

In case of the registered unrecognised parties, out of 2,053 candidates affidavits of 2,051 candidates were analysed out of which 252 are facing criminal cases while 184 are facing serious criminal charges against themselves.

The report also said that out of the 3,347 independent candidates, affidavits of 3,346 candidates were analysed and 390 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves while 271 are facing serious criminal cases.

It further stated that the directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in the five States Assembly Elections this year as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to candidates with criminal cases.

All major parties contesting in the five states assembly elections 2023 have given tickets to candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The report further stated that in Mizoram out of 174 candidates, seven have declared criminal cases, while all seven have also declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

In Chhattisgarh, out of 1,178 candidates analysed, 126 candidates have declared criminal cases, while 72 have serious cases against them.

Out of 2,534 candidates analysed in Madhya Pradesh, 472 candidates have criminal cases against them while 291 have declared serious criminal cases.

In Rajasthan, the report claimed, out of 1,875 candidates, 326 are facing criminal cases while 236 are facing serious criminal cases.

Of the 2,290 candidates in Telangana, 521 have criminal cases against them while 353 have serious criminal cases against them, the report said.

The report also said that Congress which fielded 677 candidates has 268 candidates with criminal cases and 162 with serious criminal cases.

In case of the BJP, out of the 654 candidates fielded 224 are facing criminal cases while 129 are facing serious criminal cases.

Of the 3,346 independent candidates analysed, 390 are facing criminal cases, while 271 have serious criminal cases against them, the report said, adding tha out of the 532 candidates fielded by BSP, 77 have criminal cases and 54 have serious criminal cases against them.

It also said that BRS, which is contesting on all 119 seats in Telangana has fielded 57 candidates with criminal cases against them while its 34 are facing serious criminal cases.

AAP, the report said, which fielded 210 candidates in the elections has fielded 60 candidates with criminal cases against them while 40 of its candidates are facing serious criminal cases.

Even the Samajwadi Party which fielded 98 candidates, its 24 candidates are facing criminal cases while 16 are facing serious criminal cases.

The report also said that CPI(M) which fielded 44 candidates in the elections has 27 candidates which have criminal cases against them while 19 are facing serious criminal cases.

A total of 2,371 candidates in the election fray this year have assets more than Rs one crore while average assets of the candidates is Rs 3.36 crore.

