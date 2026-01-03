Offensive remark on women from Bihar sparks political storm; MLA announces Rs 10 lakh reward

Patna, Jan 3 An offensive remark allegedly made by Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya, regarding women from Bihar has triggered a major political uproar in the eastern state.

In a viral video, Sahu is purportedly heard saying that women from Bihar are easily available for marriage for Rs 20,000–25,000, a statement that has drawn sharp condemnation across political lines.

Following the circulation of the video, political activity intensified in Bihar. IP Gupta, MLA from Saharsa and president of the Indian Inclusive Party, announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who apprehends Girdhari Lal Sahu if he enters Bihar.

His announcement further escalated the controversy.

Leaders from both the ruling alliance and the opposition strongly condemned the remark.

Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav reacted sharply, expressing outrage over the comment.

He said, “The tongues of such people should be cut off and thrown away. These people are worthless. This is the real character of BJP leaders. They do not want to give respect to anyone outside their family and party.”

Even leaders of the NDA in Bihar distanced themselves from the remark.

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal also strongly criticised Girdhari Lal Sahu’s comment.

He said, “Just because he is a minister’s husband, does that mean he can say anything? This statement is completely wrong, and we condemn it unequivocally.”

Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also condemned the remark, saying that putting a price on a woman’s marriage is shameful and unacceptable, and demanded that the Uttarakhand BJP government take strict action in the matter.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is currently abroad on a family vacation, reacted via social media on Friday, targeting the BJP and stating that such a mindset reflects the true thinking of BJP leaders towards women and people from Bihar.

The controversy has now taken on a cross-state political dimension, with growing pressure on the Uttarakhand government to respond decisively.

The incident has reignited the debate on women’s dignity, responsible speech and political accountability, especially by those associated with people holding public office.

