Officers to be held responsible for terror suspects, criminals using mobile phones in jails: K'taka Minister

Bengaluru, Nov 10 Responding to videos showing terror suspects and criminals using mobile phones and enjoying luxury facilities inside Bengaluru Central Prison, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that the officers in charge of prisons will be held responsible for the major security breach.

Speaking to the media ahead of a high-level meeting on Monday in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said that reports have indicated illegal activities taking place inside prisons. “We have taken this matter very seriously. The government will not tolerate it at any cost,” he said.

“The officers concerned, particularly the heads of the prisons, are responsible for this situation. They have been entrusted with the responsibility of managing these facilities, and they will be held accountable,” Parameshwara stated.

“If mobile phones, ganja, and liquor are finding their way into prisons, and such activities are continuing, who else should be held responsible? This responsibility must rest with the prison heads. It is in this context that I have called for this meeting,” he added.

“The ADGP (Prisons) will provide information during the meeting. In addition, we have also received reports from other sources. The Chief Minister has given clear instructions, and we have taken the issue seriously. The CM has directed that strict and ruthless action be taken against the officers concerned. This meeting has been convened in that context,” Parameshwara stated.

Allegations of major security lapses and preferential treatment within the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru had surfaced last Saturday following the viral videos purportedly showing notorious inmates -- including one of India’s most notorious rapist and serial killers, Umesh Reddy, suspected terrorists and a gold smuggling accused -- using mobile phones and enjoying unwarranted luxuries, causing significant embarrassment to prison authorities.

The purported footage allegedly shows Umesh Reddy, who was convicted for raping 20 women and murdering 18 women between 1996 and 2022, freely using two Android phones and one keypad mobile inside the jail. Reddy's death sentence was commuted by the Supreme Court to 30 years of imprisonment without remission in 2022.

Even more alarming are claims that the videos also show suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba, ISIS and other foreign and domestic extremist outfit members using smartphones for communication within the central prison, an incident that poses a national security threat.

This latest controversy follows earlier Supreme Court strictures to ensure inmates do not receive luxury facilities, a directive issued while looking into the fan murder case involving Kannada superstar Darshan.

