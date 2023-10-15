Official gets notice for using duplicate pass for CM event

Lucknow, Oct 15 An officer of the education department, Mahesh Dwivedi, has been issued a show-cause notice for gaining access to a programme of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Unnao with a duplicate pass.

Dwivedi allegedly managed to get a duplicate pass and gained access to the stage where the chief minister was about to preside over a programme of the education department.

Officials said that Mahesh scanned the genuine security pass issued to a student and got the image edited to mention his name and details on it to gain unauthorised access to the high security event.

The event took place on October 9 in Daundiya Kheda village of the district.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Unnao, Sangeeta Singh said that 17 students participated in the event while Mahesh somehow managed to get the pass of a student and tampered with it to put his own photograph and details on it.

“We have asked Mahesh to submit his reply within three days,” the BSA said on Saturday.

SP, Unnao, Siddharth Shankar Meena said that Mahesh was traced by the police during an inspection hours before the chief minister’s event.

