'Old friend' Eknath Shinde knows why Sena left BJP: Sanjay Raut

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the party is trying to contact leader Eknath Shinde calling him an old friend.

He said that two representatives of the party Milind Narvekar and Ravi Pathak went to Surat and had a meeting with him and the message will be further conveyed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On being asked about Shinde's demand for a Shiv Sena-BJP tie-up, Raut said he is well aware of why the alliance with the BJP was broken.

"Two of our people went there (Surat). Talks happened with Eknath Shinde. He is our old friend...Everyone knows why we left BJP and Eknath Shinde is also a witness to that. Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak will convey about the talks they had with Eknath Shinde to CM Uddhav Thackeray," said Raut.

According to the reports, a total of 22 MLAs are with Shinde in Surat's Le Meridien hotel.

As per sources, a day after suspected cross-voting in Maharashtra MLC polls, prominent Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister Eknath Shinde has reportedly become inaccessible with several party MLAs. Sources said the MLAs moved to a hotel in Surat in Gujarat.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also confirmed the developments and said, "Some MLAs of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde are currently not reachable. Efforts are being made to topple the MVA government but BJP has to remember that Maharashtra is very different from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh."

Meanwhile, Shinde in a tweet today indicated that he has decided to part ways with Shiv Sena.

In a tweet in Marathi, Shinde said, "We are Balasaheb's staunch Shiv Sainiks ... Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We have never and will never cheat for power regarding Balasaheb's thoughts and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings."

Shinde has also dropped "Shiv Sena" from his Twitter bio.

Talking about the current political situation in Maharashtra, State minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that in the coming days will become normal again.

"There is a sort of storm that has come up in Maharashtra's politics. If a storm comes, then it will calm down and will recede as well. In the coming days, the situation will become normal again," said Bhujbal on the political situation in the state.

Congress's Deepender Hooda said that as far as Shiv Sena is concerned, their chief Uddhav Thackery will successfully bring a solution.

"Our government is rock solid in Maharashtra, all Congress MLAs, and our alliance is firm. As far as Shiv Sena is concerned, their chief Uddhav Thackery will successfully bring a solution," said Hooda on Shiv Sena MLAs and Eknath Shinde currently unreachable.

When asked if he can see the MVA losing numbers which will ultimately result in the toppling of the government, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said, "Let's not go into ifs and buts. Voting (MLC) took place only yesterday. Our majority (numbers) has gone down a little, it is a matter of concern."

Shinde is influential in the Shiv Sena and has been instrumental in strengthening the organisation in the Thane region.

Shinde was made the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 2014 after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP. He was appointed as a cabinet minister in the MVA government.

However, sources said Shinde has been feeling sidelined since the formation of the MVA government. His son Shrikant Shinde represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders met at party leader Balasaheb Thorat's official residence, Royal Stone bungalow in Mumbai. Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan also attended the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

