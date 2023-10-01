Old pension scheme will be restored in first Cabinet meeting: Hooda

New Delhi, Oct 1 Veteran Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday announced his support for employees associated with the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme at Ramlila Maidan here.

He said the "old pension is the right of the employees and the government should immediately accept and implement the demand of the employees".

Hooda said this benefit has been given to employees in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal. In Haryana too, the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme will be announced in the first Cabinet meeting as soon as the Congress government is formed, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor