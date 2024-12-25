Old video shows PM Modi praising Vajpayee as the ‘transformative force’ on his 79th birthday

New Delhi, Dec 25 As the nation celebrates the birthday centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has struck the attention of netizens amid the festivities.

The archival video shared by Modi Archive, a popular handle on X, shows the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi celebrating the 79th birthday of veteran BJP leader in 2003 and also showering praise for his developmental works.

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee is the transformative force behind India’s rise,” he asserted while counting the multiple transformative steps and policy decisions undertaken during his tenure as the first BJP Prime Minister.

Sharing the video on X, the Modi Archive wrote, "What unites great statesmen is their shared belief that development is the foundation of national strength…"

"In archival footage from 2003, on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 79th birthday, @narendramodi, then Chief Minister, praises Vajpayee as the transformative force behind India’s rise," it added.

In over 1 minute video, dated December 25, 2003, the Gujarat CM spoke at length about the country's rise to prominence under the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Vajpayee government's golden Quadrilateral Project improved road connectivity, Sagarmala Project promoted port-led development in the country. Under his reign, the world powers united in the fight against terrorism while Pakistan was left isolated on the Kashmir issue,” he said.

Further elaborating on India’s foreign reserves, he said that India was witnessing a surplus in foreign funds for the first time and his government’s imprints were clearly visible on the country's fast progress.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi remembered Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the "architect of India's transition" and lauded his contributions towards political stability, nation-building, and good governance.

Highlighting Vajpayee's pivotal role in shaping India's future, PM Modi wrote, "Our nation will always be grateful to Atal Ji for being the architect of India's transition into the 21st century."

