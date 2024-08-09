Olympic medal winners Manu Bhakar, Sarabjot Singh call on Haryana & Punjab CMs

Chandigarh, Aug 9 Olympic medal winners and young Indian pistol shooters Manu Bhakar and Sarabjot Singh on Friday met Haryana and Punjab Chief Ministers Nayab Singh Saini and Bhagwant Mann separately here and exchanged greetings.

The Haryana Chief Minister welcomed and congratulated both the medal winners at Sant Kabir Kutir, his official residence. After meeting Saini, the shooters met Punjab Chief Minister Mann.

Both the players were honoured by Chief Minister Saini.

“We are proud of all the players of Haryana. All the players will be honoured in a state-level function,” an official statement quoting the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Saini wrote on X that the whole country is impressed and excited by “Manu magic.”

“The whole world is illuminated by the aura of your talent and every Indian is feeling happy. The country’s brave daughter was welcomed and felicitated at the Chief Minister’s residence. You are a new source of inspiration for the daughters of Haryana. You have increased the pride of the state by winning two bronze medals in a single Olympics. My heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to you for making 140 crore Indians proud,” the Chief Minister added.

Pistol shooter Manu Bhaker wrote a historic feat of winning two medals in a single edition of the Olympic games.

Twenty-two-year-old Sarabjot Singh from Ambala won team bronze with fellow shooter Manu Bhaker in the mixed 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

While Singh belongs to Dheen village in Ambala’s Barara block, Manu belongs to Goria village in Jhajjar, both fall in Haryana.

The Chief Minister also congratulated all the athletes from Haryana who are participating in the ongoing Paris Olympics. He expressed his optimism that these athletes will continue to perform exceptionally well and secure more medals for India.

“Our government has implemented numerous initiatives and policies to support and nurture the sporting talent in Haryana. We are dedicated to providing our athletes with the best facilities, training, and support to help them achieve their full potential,” he added.

The Chief Minister said his government's resolve to create a robust sports infrastructure and promote a culture of sportsmanship and excellence in Haryana.

“We believe in empowering our athletes and are committed to their holistic development, ensuring they receive all the necessary resources to compete at the highest levels," he added.

