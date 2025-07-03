Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra meets Karnataka CM ahead of Kanteerava Stadium competition

Bengaluru, July 3 Double Olympic medalist and world number one javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his residence on Thursday. CM Siddaramaiah honoured Neeraj Chopra with a traditional Mysuru Peta, a sandalwood garland, and presented him a shawl.

Neeraj Chopra presented Siddaramaiah a bouquet and the Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the Olympian.

Karnataka Olympic Association President and Congress MLC Govindaraju was also present on the occasion.

Neeraj Chopra will be participating in the Neeraj Chopra Classic Javelin competition to be held at the Kanteerava Stadium on July 5.

Neeraj Chopra is considered one of the greatest javelin throwers of all time as he has won gold at the Olympics, World Championships, and the Asian Games. Chopra has also won the Diamond League once.

Neeraj Chopra has earlier stated that he is also looking forward to the inaugural edition of the upcoming Neeraj Chopra (NC) Classic, a premier javelin throw meet set to be held at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium on July 5.

He also shared that the inspiration for the event came during the Tokyo Olympics, driven by his desire to establish a high-level competition in India that could attract international athletes.

It can be recalled that in a recent interview, Neeraj Chopra was asked which cricketer he believed could have excelled in javelin throw. Chopra named former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee. “I’ve heard that Brett Lee used to throw the javelin. I think he would’ve done well, especially during his peak years,” he said.

Responding on social media, Lee confirmed the story, saying he tried javelin during his school days. However, Lee added that he was never anywhere close to Chopra’s level.

Lee also remarked on the physical demands of the sport. He wished the Neeraj Chopra all the best for his upcoming competitions.

