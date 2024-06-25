Om Birla Likely to Be NDA Candidate for Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha; Nomination Filing Today: Sources

Amidst speculation regarding the appointment of a new Lok Sabha Speaker, sources to news agency ANI have hinted that Om Birla may continue in the post for a second term for the 18th Lok Sabha. While various potential candidates are being discussed, there is reported to be a growing consensus for Om Birla's continuity. He will file his nomination at 11.30 am today, June 25.

Sources also suggested that BJP leader Om Birla met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid indications that he could be renominated to the post of Lok Sabha Speaker for the second time.

BJP MP Om Birla is likely to be the NDA candidate for the post of Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. He will file his nomination at 11.30 am today: Sources

BJP source indicated ANI that in the absence of a consensus on Birla, Radha Mohan Singh, a seven-time MP from Bihar, or Andhra BJP chief D Purande-shwari may be be considered.

The election of the Speaker is due on June 26, followed by President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint session of the two Houses. Sources said the BJP, through defence minister Rajnath Singh and others, has sought suggestions on the Speaker’s appointment.

"We have said to Rajnath Singh that we will support their Speaker (candidate) but the convention is that the post of Deputy Speaker to be given to opposition," said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"We have said to Rajnath Singh that we will support their Speaker (candidate) but the convention is that the post of Deputy Speaker to be given to opposition...," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

"Today it is written in the newspaper that PM Modi has said that the Opposition should cooperate with the Govt constructively. Rajnath Singh called Mallikarjun Kharge and he asked him to extend support to the Speaker. The entire Opposition said that we would support the Speaker but the convention is that the Deputy Speaker post should be given to the opposition. Rajnath Singh said that he would call back Mallikarjun Kharge but he has not done that yet...PM Modi is asking for cooperation from Opposition but our leader is getting insulted," he added.