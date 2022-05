Om Birla to participate in 18th CPA India Region Zone-III Conference in Itanagar

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh will participate in the 18th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III to be held in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar from May 11 to May 14.

The CPA India Region comprises a total of 31 Legislatures, from Assam in the East to Gujarat in the West.

After the Africa Region, India has the largest number of member branches of the CPA.

The executive committee of the CPA India Region consists of the CPA India Regional Chairperson and six members. Lok Sabha Om Birla is its current Regional Chairperson.

Administratively, the CPA India Region is divided into 4 zones-- Zone -1: Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh Uttaranchal, West Bengal (8 Branches), Zone -2: Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry (UT), Tamil Nadu, Telangana (8 Branches), Zone- 3: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura (8 Branches) and Zone- 4: Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan (7 Branches).

( With inputs from ANI )

