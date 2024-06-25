Om Birla to run for LS Speaker post again

New Delhi, June 25 BJP MP Om Birla is set to run for the Lok Sabha Speaker post for the second consecutive time after the the ruling BJP finalised the name of the new Speaker of the Lok Sabha after consulting with all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju held discussions with opposition parties to build consensus for the Speaker's position.

Before the commencement of Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday, Om Birla met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's office in the Parliament building.

Here, the Prime Minister held a meeting with MP Om Birla, Union Ministers Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda.

However, the government's discussions with the opposition parties regarding the position of Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha are still underway.

Meanwhile, a meeting of NDA leaders convened in Rajnath Singh's office in the Parliament building to finalise the nomination process. Key leaders present included Union Ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh (alias Lalan Singh), Chirag Paswan, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Anupriya Patel, among others.

