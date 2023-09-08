Omar Abdullah accuses Ladakh administration of ‘biased agenda’

Srinagar, Sep 8 Reacting to the allotment of the 'plough' symbol to the National Conference (NC) by Ladakh administration after the Supreme Court's intervention, NC vice President, Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the Ladakh administration of being biased. Omar was speaking to the media on Friday after the Ladakh administration issued a fresh notification for the Ladakh autonomous hill development council ( LAHDC) election allotting plough symbol to the NC.

The fresh notification was issued after the Supreme Court struck down the earlier LAHDC election notification which had denied NC its traditional plough symbol for these elections.

“It is unfortunate that we had to wait for what was our right as a political party, election guidelines are very clear about the allocation of symbols. Clearly, the administration in Ladakh had a very biased agenda”, Omar said.

NC president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah reacted to the decision of Ladakh administration by saying, “We got what was our legitimate right”.

Reacting to the allotment of the plough symbol to the NC, a BJP leader said, “It is the decision of the Supreme Court of the country and all of us must bow our heads before the decision of the country’s apex court.

“At the same time, we request all our political rivals to be equally respectful and subordinate to every other decision of the judiciary”, the BJP leader requested not to be named.

Congress leaders have generally welcomed the decision asserting that elections are a democratic process and this process must have a level playground for all contestants.

Other regional political parties have not reacted to the development so far.

