Omar Abdullah calls CAA notification BJP's Ramadan gift to Muslims

Srinagar, Mar 12, The Vice President of the J&K National Conference Party, Omar Abdullah, said on Tuesday that the BJP has given a Ramadan gift to Muslims by notifying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which is against the very foundation of the Constitution.

His remarks came a day after the Union Home Ministry notified the rules for the CAA, paving the way for granting citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Talking to reporters at the party headquarters here, Omar Abdullah said that notifying CAA days before the announcement of Lok Sabha elections shows that the BJP is not confident of winning 400 seats in the ensuing polls.

"It is evident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to use religion in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. CAA was passed in 2019, but notifying the CAA (rules) just a few days before the elections makes its aim clear," he said.

"They were saying that after the construction of the Ram Temple, the BJP cannot lose. But perhaps they feel that their position is weak, and that is why they have to use these new weapons to sway the gullible voters," he added.

“Muslims have always been a target for the BJP, which is not something new for the party. Even in the CAA, Muslims have been made a specific target. It seems they want to use the politics of polarisation in the upcoming elections,” he claimed.

