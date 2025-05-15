Omar Abdullah calls for comprehensive & well-thought-out tourism revival plan

Srinagar, May 15 J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday suggested a well-thought-out comprehensive plan to revive tourism in Kashmir in the aftermath of the Pahalgam killings of 26 civilians by the terrorists.

Omar Abdullah chaired a meeting with key tourism stakeholders to listen to their concerns and discuss the way forward for the tourism sector in Kashmir in the aftermath of the recent adverse situation affecting tourism in the region.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister called for the formulation of a comprehensive and well-thought-out tourism revival plan.

“This is my suggestion for your consideration that we thoughtfully shape and finalise this plan without undue haste,” he said.

He proposed that a robust tourism revival strategy be jointly developed with the Tourism Department after the conclusion of this year’s Shri Amarnath ji Yatra.

The package, he said, should extend support to hotels, houseboats, shikaras, taxis, handicrafts and explore innovative models such as unique shopping festivals on the analogy of those in Dubai.

“We should also consider engaging artists for cultural performances, restarting the laser fountain shows, and introducing other attractions to enhance the tourist experience,” the Chief Minister added.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by the tourism sector, Omar Abdullah said, “I understand the challenges many of you are grappling with, be it managing establishments, retaining employees, or dealing with fixed overheads. Many among you are under pressure due to bank loans.”

He expressed particular concern for small-scale entrepreneurs who have recently taken loans to purchase tourist taxis, deluxe minibuses or built guest accommodations in their homes.

“I plan to engage with the Tourism Department and relevant authorities to advocate for a dedicated relief package from the Government of India. A comprehensive package should cater to individuals affected in the border areas, where homes and shops have been damaged. For the tourism sector, we will explore the possibility of loan deferments for at least two quarters, which would provide temporary relief and reduce financial stress on stakeholders,” the Chief Minister stated.

Highlighting the ongoing interest in J&K as a tourism destination, Omar Abdullah said there is already enthusiasm for promotional activities and FAM (Familiarisation) tours.

“I have been receiving calls from individuals and organisations eager to promote Jammu and Kashmir and bring back tourists in large numbers,” he said, adding that he would personally participate in joint promotional campaigns as the situation stabilises.

The Chief Minister assured the gathering that he would take up the issue of financial support and interest relief directly with the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister, and other senior central government officials.

“We will approach this in a structured and result-oriented manner,” he affirmed.

Earlier in the meeting, tourism stakeholders put forward several suggestions, including organising FAM tours, inviting the corporate sector to avail LTCs and host meetings in the region, holding government conferences in J&K, and seeking reductions in airfares to make travel more affordable.

They emphasised that with the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, it is an opportune time to send a strong message to the rest of the country that Kashmir is peaceful and ready to welcome tourists with warmth and brotherhood.

