Omar Abdullah continues tirade against MHA amendment of J&K business rules

Srinagar, July 14 Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, on Sunday, continued his tirade against the MHA amendment to transaction of J&K government business rules aimed at empowering the Lt Governor.

Omar said today that while the LG of Delhi is often challenged by the elected government there, the amendments in J&K government business rules have left little scope for such a challenge to the powers of the J&K LG by the elected government.

He said on his X: “While the Delhi LG often finds their authority challenged by the elected government, the MHA’s clear delineation of the LG’s powers in J&K stands in stark contrast, showcasing a deliberate effort to centralise authority and streamline decision-making in the UT.”

He has also appealed to people of Jammu region, seen as a political bastion of BJP, to vote against the BJP-led NDA government as he said that the BJP intends to "disempower the people of J&K."

In another post, Omar said: “The people of J&K, especially Jammu, will have to vote against the nefarious intentions of the BJP-led NDA government which wants to disempower the people of J&K. A strong government in J&K with a solid mandate is the only answer to this order because it’s going to be a tough fight to get our statehood back.”

Former Chief Ministers, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mehbooba Mufti in addition to Sajad Gani Lone and Altaf Bukhari, whom Omar and Mehbooba had been calling the ‘B’ team of BJP, have also criticised the Centre for giving more executive powers to the J&K Lt Governor.

