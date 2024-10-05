Omar Abdullah is 'Mr Confused', likes to spread 'misleading' information: BJP's Tarun Chugh

New Delhi, Oct 5 BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday criticised Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah, calling him "Mr Confused" for spreading what he termed as "misleading" information.

"Omar Abdullah is always in a state of confusion and continues to mislead the public with false narratives," Chugh said.

This statement came in response to Abdullah's recent claim that the BJP has accepted defeat in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The BJP has clearly accepted defeat in J&K. Why else would the Chief secretary be assigned the duty to change transaction of business rules of the government to curtail the powers of the Chief minister/elected government and assign the same to the LG?" he questioned in a post on X.

"This information has come to me from within the Secretariat. Officers would be well-advised to resist any pressure to further disempower the incoming elected government," he added.

Chugh dismissed these allegations, saying, "If you look at his constant tweets and speeches, he presents misleading facts to the public. Not a single word has been altered in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019."

He accused Abdullah of attempting to distract the public from his party's shortcomings.

"Now, since you are not winning, you are clueless. To hide his crushing defeat in the Union Territory, Omar Abdullah is making desperate attempts to divert attention from his party's failures," he further said.

He further stressed that nepotism, dynastic politics, corruption, and terrorism will no longer have a place in Jammu and Kashmir, and the public will take action against those who promote such practices.

Polling in J&K was held from September 18 to October 1 in three phases to elect 90 members of the Legislative Assembly. This was the first election in the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the overall voter turnout in J&K was 63.88 per cent. In the first and second phases, voter turnouts of nearly 62 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively, were recorded. While in the third phase, the voter turnout recorded was 69.69 per cent.

