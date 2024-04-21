Omar Abdullah now accuses PDP of working for BJP's benefit

Srinagar, April 21 National Conference Vice President and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday accused the PDP of working for the BJP's benefit in the Kashmir Valley.

After having dismissed Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP as a "spent force", he said that the party, by contesting the election against the INDIA bloc in J&K, is benefiting the BJP.

Omar Abdullah also accused the PDP of having joined the INDIA bloc only to get the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing an election campaign in Anantnag district, he said that the INDIA bloc is fighting the BJP and the alliance is here on this stage. "Those who are not on this stage are trying to benefit the BJP," he said.

Stressing that his NC has joined the INDIA bloc only to keep the "communal BJP" away, Omar Abdullah said: "It is unfortunate that in this constituency, we are fighting with another member of the alliance. Now we are being accused of being selfish. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, in her speeches every day, says that NC is acting selfishly."

He noted that both the Congress and M.Y.Tarigami of the CPI-M have also supported the NC candidate in the constituency, and asked the PDP whether they deem both the Congress and the CPI-M as selfish too.

In another election meeting in Pulwama district, which is part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, Omar Abdullah appealed to people to vote for NC candidate Syed Ruhullah Mehdi. He called the Lok Sabha elections as the semi-final and told people that the final (Assembly elections) will also be held by September this year

