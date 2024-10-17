Omar Abdullah promises more relief to Kishtwar fire victims

Jammu, Oct 17 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday visited the far-off Warwan area of Kishtwar district and promised more relief to the fire victims.

Over 70 houses were gutted in a devastating blaze on Tuesday in the far-off Warwan area of Kishtwar district. In the absence of a fire & emergency service station in the area, the blaze completely destroyed over 70 residential hours. Fortunately, nobody was killed or injured in the devastating fire.

Over 100 families were left homeless by the blaze at a time when the harsh winter is around the corner and would cut off the area for months due to heavy snowfall.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Omar reviewed the damage and interacted with the fire sufferers.

“It is my responsibility to reach out to the people and convey to them that they are not alone in this difficult time. It is our responsibility to help and rehabilitate them,” the Chief Minister told reporters in the village.

The Chief Minister said though the administration has already provided some relief to the victims, he had passed directions for enhancing the relief.

“We have also initiated the steps to seek relief from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and are hoping to get the same. From our side, we will also try to provide more relief,” the Chief Minister said.

He also disclosed that the administration is also contemplating providing them help under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) so that they can build new structures.

“It is my duty to reconstruct their homes, which will be rebuilt along with concrete bathrooms,” the Chief Minister added.

