Omar Abdullah rules out contesting Assembly polls in J&K

Srinagar, June 10 Former Chief Minister and Vice President of the National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah said on Monday that he won’t contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The senior leader said in an interview on Monday, "I am not contesting the Assembly elections. I am absolutely clear on that. I will help my party, I will lead the campaign, but I will not enter the Assembly of the Union Territory of J&K."

Omar Abdullah lost the Lok Sabha elections to incarcerated former MLA Engineer Rashid, an Independent nominee, from Baramulla in the Valley. Rashid polled 2.20 lakh more votes than the former Chief Minister.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah also rued that the BJP did not give any major portfolio to its NDA allies.

“For all the talk about the NDA partners pressing for their fair share in the Modi 3.0 ministry, they obviously don’t have much sway in the corridors of power. The portfolios given to the allies are the leftovers because the BJP hasn’t left anything meaningful for them. You can bet your bottom dollar the post of Speaker Lok Sabha will stay with the BJP as well," he posted.

