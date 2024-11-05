Omar Abdullah says had Vajpayee been alive, J&K wouldn’t be a UT

Srinagar, Nov 5 Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday that the erstwhile state would not have been downgraded to a Union Territory had the road map of former Prime Minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee been followed.

Speaking during the obituary references in the legislative Assembly, Omar Abdullah said that J&K would not have been downgraded to a UT had late Vajpayee’s strategy on Kashmir been followed.

CM Omar recalled that after the then Assembly passed a resolution for greater autonomy to J&K, which New Delhi had rejected during Vajpayee’s prime ministership, “Vajpayee realised his mistake and then he designated the then law minister to engage in a dialogue with the state government on the subject. But, as providence would have it, he passed away and that was it.”

“What should I say about late Vajpayee? He was a great visionary. Vajpayee was a towering personality, who started the Lahore bus and went to Minar-e-Pakistan.

“He always tried to build friendly ties with Pakistan. He was the one who continuously stated that friends can be changed, but not neighbours”, CM Omar added.

He said that Vajpayee’s slogan of 'Insaniyat, (humanity), Jamhuriyat (Democracy) and Kashmiriyat (identity of the Kashmiri people)’ was full of vision and a reflection of his statesmanship.

“Perhaps, he was the first and last leader who raised this slogan”, he said.

Omar said that it was Vajpayee who opened roads to connect the people of divided parts of J&K.

“The motive behind opening of roads was to connect people and the civil society so that a personal relationship is created.

“But, unfortunately, the path and the road map shown by Vajpayee has been left midway and instead of connecting people, distances are being created.

“If Vajpayee’s road map on J&K would have been implemented and followed, we would not have been where we are at present,” Omar said as he paid rich tributes to Vajpayee.

The chief minister also paid tribute to BJP MLA, late Devender Singh Rana stating that he wasn’t aware about the health condition of his friend.

“If I am more pained over the death of any member, that is Devender. He was a great friend with whom I have spent the prime time of my life. I never knew about his failing health. If I would have been aware of his health, perhaps I would have tried to end the distances and indignation”, Omar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor