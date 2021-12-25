Omicron: Assam govt imposes night curfew from Sunday

Assam government has imposed a night curfew from 11:30 pm to 6 am from December 26 in the view of COVID-19 Omicron variant.

As per the state government's circular, "Night curfew to be in force from 11.30 PM to 6 AM, Sunday onwards across Assam. This curfew, however, will not be applicable on December 31, 2021."

The order further reads that for Omicron-specific regulations, all district magistrates, Superintendent of Police and all other authorities concerned should be responsible for ensuring the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in all public places.

The notice reads, "Any person violating these measures and not wearing a mask or spitting in public places shall be fined to the tune of Ra 1,000."

Meanwhile, India logged 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor