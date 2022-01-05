Omicron: Centre issues new home isolation guidelines for covid patient

The Union Ministry of Health has issued new guidelines for home isolation. The duration of isolation of corona is reduced by three days. It has been decided to do home isolation for only seven days if there is no fever for three days in a row after the test is positive. Earlier, 10 days isolation was made mandatory.

States have been instructed to implement the new Home Isolation Instructions immediately. Stay in touch with those in home isolation from the control room. In case of further deterioration of the condition of a patient in Home Isolation, he/she may need to be rushed to the hospital for treatment in an ambulance.

According to the new guidelines, patients under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for three successive days.

"There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over," the guidelines stated.

Who are eligible for home isolation?

>> The patient should be clinically assigned as a mild/asymptomatic case by the treating Medical Officer.

"Further, a designated control room contact number at the district /sub-district level shall be provided to the family to get suitable guidance for undertaking testing, clinical management related guidance, assignment of a hospital bed, if warranted," the government said.

>> Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and for quarantining family contacts.

>> A caregiver (ideally someone who has completed his Covid-19 vaccination schedule) should be available to provide care on a 24x7 basis. The caregiver and a medical officer is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

>> Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease, cerebrovascular disease etc shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

>> Patients suffering from immune-compromised status (HIV, Transplant recipients, Cancer therapy etc.) are not recommended for home isolation and shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

When to discontinue home isolation

The government said in its revised guidelines that the Covid-19 patient under home isolation, "will stand discharged and end isolation after at least seven days have passed from testing positive" and no fever is experienced for three successive days.

"They shall continue wearing masks. There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over," the government said.

"Asymptomatic contacts of infected individuals need not undergo Covid test and monitor health in-home quarantine," the government said.



When to seek medical attention?

The Health Ministry has said that a patient should seek immediate medical attention if serious signs or symptoms develop. These include:

Unresolved High-grade fever (more than 100° F for more than 3 days).

Difficulty in breathing.

Dip in oxygen saturation (SpO2 ≤ 93% on room air at least 3 readings within 1 hour) or respiratory rate >24/ min.

Persistent pain/pressure in the chest.

Mental confusion or inability to arouse.

Severe fatigue and myalgia.