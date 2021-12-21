Omicron: Karnataka imposes restrictions on new year celebrations

In view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the new year celebrations at public places will take place in a restricted manner, with celebrations allowed in restaurants and clubs with 50 per cent seating capacity and mandatory full vaccination.

No special events, Disk Jockeys (DJ) will be allowed in the celebrations. The restrictions will be in effect from December 30 till January 2.

"We have restricted public celebration of the new year, however, celebrations are permitted in clubs and restaurants with 50 per cent seating capacity and without any special event like DJ. Full vaccination is mandatory. These restrictions will be in effect from December 30 till January 1," Bommai told ANI.

The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

( With inputs from ANI )

