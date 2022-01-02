Omicron Scare! Bengal announces curbs in flight operations

January 2, 2022

In view of surge in Covid-19 cases, the West Bengal government announced that flights to Kolkata from Delhi and Mumbai will be allowed to operate only twice a week from January 5.“West Bengal to operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week, which will be on Monday and Friday, with effect from January 5,” said West Bengal chief secretary HK Dwivedi, while announcing new coronavirus-induced restrictions.

According to the new set of restrictions, movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings of any kind shall be prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am. Only essential and emergency services shall be permitted. The government also announced the closure of all educational institutions.West Bengal is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases in the past few days. On Saturday, the state recorded 4,512 fresh infections, 1,061 more than the previous day's figure, with Kolkata accounting for 2,398 new cases.
 

