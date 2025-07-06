On 10th Muharram, Kashmir makes two loud statements of ‘Kashmiriyat’

Srinagar, July 6 As Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha joined Muslim mourners during the 10th Muharram procession in Srinagar city, two loud and powerful statements of communal harmony, co-existence and religious brotherhood reflecting the true spirit of ‘Kashmiriyat’ were made in Kashmir on Sunday.

Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha served drinking water and refreshments to mourners when he saw off the 10th Muharram procession at Bota Kadal area of Srinagar. Hundreds of Shia mourners welcomed the Lt Governor as he joined the procession.

In addition to offering water to the mourners in the procession, he also offered a ‘Chaddar’ (Sacred Cloth) to the Zuljanah at the beginning of the 10th Muharram procession.

The 8th and 10th Mohurram processions had been disallowed in Srinagar city after the outbreak of armed violence in 1990.

It was Lt Governor Manoj Sinha who decided to allow both the 8th and 10th Muharram processions in Srinagar in 2023 after 35 years.

For the third time in a row, the authorities allowed the 10th Muharram procession in Srinagar, and thanks to the confidence shown by the Lt Governor, the mourners have been carrying out a largely attended Muharram procession peacefully.

To match the sentiment of India’s unity in diversity, many locals belonging to Srinagar city travelled with their families, including children, nearly 30 km away to serve cold drinks and water to Yatris returning after performing the Amarnath Yatra on Sunday.

Displaying absolute confidence in the goodwill of Kashmiris, dozens of vehicles carrying Yatris stopped on the Baltal-Srinagar road at Nuner village in Ganderbal district to accept the hospitality of the locals.

The people, including children, were seen serving ice-cold drinks and pure water to the Yatris, who, without any hesitation, returned the gesture by accepting the cold drinks and water in addition to expressing gratitude to the locals.

The spirit of sacrifice, tolerance, co-existence and brotherhood among different religions thus made two powerful statements.

Among hundreds of Shia Muslim mourners, Lt governor Manoj Sinha mingled with the procession with the minimum possible security around him so that the locals did not hesitate in accepting water and acknowledging gratitude to him at Bota Kadal in the city.

Equally powerful was the less-reported statement of amity, co-existence and religious brotherhood made, away from the glare of the media and the cameras, by locals serving cold drinks and water to the Yatris at Nunez village in Ganderbal.

As the historian Kalhana said in his epic account, the ’Rajatarangini’ written in the 12th century, “Kashmir by the power of the sword - Never, by love - Yes”. The sooner this historical message is heard and understood by the terrorists backed by Pakistan, the better for peace in South Asia.

