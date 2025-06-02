On 5th day of 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', Shivraj Chouhan meets farmers of Bihar

New Delhi, June 2 As part of the ongoing ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on the fifth day of the campaign, interacted with farmers at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Piprakothi, East Champaran, Bihar.

In his continued efforts to interact with the farmers from Odisha, Jammu, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, Chouhan engaged with the farming community of Bihar on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister described Piprakothi in East Champaran as a sacred land, emphasising that it was from this very soil that Mahatma Gandhi delivered his profound message of Satyagraha and non-violence to the world.

He expressed deep reverence for the region and said that under the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several initiatives, including the establishment of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra, have contributed to agricultural advancement here. The Union Minister recalled how this very land became a battleground for justice when the British oppressed local farmers and how Gandhiji’s movement from here laid the foundation for India’s freedom struggle.

Chouhan emphasised that the true meaning of an Agriculture Minister is to be the foremost servant of farmers. Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy, and farmers are its soul. He stated that the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India can only be realised through developed agriculture and prosperous farmers, and collective effort is essential in this mission.

During the visit, he interacted specifically with litchi growers who raised concerns about the fruit perishing within 48 hours, resulting in losses. The Minister assured them that the government would take concrete steps to address the issue and directed ICAR scientists to conduct research to develop techniques that extend the shelf life of litchis so that farmers receive fair prices. He also spoke about increasing the number of cold storage facilities to support this effort.

Chouhan highlighted that due to the Prime Minister's effective policies, maize cultivation in Bihar has surged. With the introduction of ethanol production, the demand and prices for maize have increased. Where maize once sold for Rs 1200-Rs 1500 per quintal, prices have now gone up significantly. Yields have also improved—from 23-24 quintals per hectare earlier to 50-60 quintals per hectare now.

He also instructed scientists to conduct research and develop improved seed varieties for both Basmati and other rice types to further enhance yields. Despite owning small plots of land, Bihar’s farmers are, he said, producing gold from the soil. He shared that two new rice varieties have recently been developed through research that require 20 per cent less water and a 30 per cent increase in yield.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to boosting crop production in Bihar under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Chouhan stressed the need for not only increasing grain output but also focusing on fruits, vegetables, and flowers to ensure that all 1.45 billion citizens have access to sufficient food.

He condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and noted that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India responded strongly by destroying terrorist camps in just 25 minutes, forcing Pakistan to retreat within three days. He added that the Indus Waters Treaty, which had previously allocated 80 per cent of river water to Pakistan, has been annulled, and India has declared firmly that “blood and water cannot flow together.” Indian water is for Indian farmers.

Addressing concerns over counterfeit pesticides, he asserted that strict action will be taken against companies producing fake agrochemicals. No one will be spared, he assured. Chouhan said that ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ is an initiative to create miracles in agriculture and to bridge the gap between research labs and agricultural fields. Under the campaign, 16,000 scientists are stepping out of their labs to engage directly with farmers in villages.

In his concluding remarks, Chouhan, moving forward with the mantra of ‘One Nation–One Agriculture–One Team’, assured that every possible effort will be made for the prosperity of farmers. Plans are also underway to explore the export potential of Bihar’s flattened rice (chidwa). He ended his address by stating, “Annadata Sukhi Bhavah—if our food providers are happy, the nation will be happy.”

The event was attended by a large number of farmers, along with MP Radha Mohan Singh, local MLAs, scientists, and government officials.

