'On arrival from Hyd, Cong MLAs to camp at Tejashwi’s residence'

Patna, Feb 11 Congress MLAs, who are expected to arrive at Patna airport from Hyderabad on Sunday evening, will camp at former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s residence ahead of floor test, sources said.

State Congress Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh has reportedly visited Tejashwi Yadav’s residence -- Desh Ratna Marg Bungalow Number 5 -- to inspect the facilities and accommodation space for the Congress lawmakers.

He also interacted with Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav about the plan of action for the floor test.

The RJD and left parties MLAs have already been camping at the residence of Tejashwi Yadav since last few days.

After the formation of the NDA government in Bihar on January 28, Congress moved its MLAs to Hyderabad to avoid any poaching.

Congress MLA Sidhartha Saurav, who did not go to Hyderabad, has also reached the residence of Tejashwi Yadav.

“The Mahagathbandhan MLAs are united. We will vote against the NDA government,” Saurav said.

