On Bihar poll results day, Trinamool Congress releases social media video in a probable BJP-ruled Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 14 Soon after the trend became clear with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) establishing a thumping victory in neighbouring Bihar, Trinamool Congress had posted a unique animation video post on its social media account projecting a probable situation in West Bengal if the BJP comes to power in the state after the 2026 Assembly elections.

In the animation video post, a youth is seen as the narrator, depicting an imaginary claustrophobic situation in an imaginary BJP-ruled West Bengal.

In the social media post, the youth is also heard claiming that a wrong choice of button on the voting machine had made the lives of people of West Bengal pathetic.

According to the youth, in a BJP-ruled West Bengal, a young boy and a young girl would have sought the permission of the ruling party to have a romantic affair.

"BJP rule will mean rampant politics of hatred, compromised safety of women on the roads, and constant monitoring of the social media accounts of the common people," said the youth claiming in the video post.

"Keep the nightmare called BJP away from your lives. Do not make this nightmare a reality," the youth added.

Trinamool Congress media cell had claimed that this was just the first episode of a series and the next episodes will be uploaded shortly.

The state BJP leadership in West Bengal had claimed that the animated video post is a reflection of Trinamool Congress's hysteria both over the Bihar Assembly poll results as well as the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in West Bengal.

"The Trinamool Congress leadership is certain that the people will be voting against them in 2026. So they are resorting to such a misleading social media post. The condition of the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, in 2026 will be exactly like that of Rahul Gandhi in Bihar. After all, the people of West Bengal want real development and the end to the corrupt regime," said fashion designer-turned-politician and BJP legislator, Agnimitra Paul.

