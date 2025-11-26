On Constitution Day, Mamata Banerjee calls for sustained struggle to 'protect' democracy

Kolkata, Nov 26 On the occasion of Constitution Day, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has called for a sustained struggle against "endangered and bulldozed" democracy, secularism, and federalism in the country.

"Now, when democracy is at stake, when secularism is in an endangered situation, when federalism is being bulldozed, at this critical time, we must protect the valuable guidance that our Constitution provides," the Chief Minister said in a social media post on Wednesday.

She also claimed that on this special day, people should reaffirm their commitment to the core democratic values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

The Chief Minister also issued an appeal to the people of the country to "vigilantly safeguard the sacred principles that define and sustain us as a nation".

She said the Indian Constitution was the backbone of the nation, masterfully weaving together the immense diversity of Indian cultures, languages, and communities into an integrated, federal whole.

Political observers feel that this observation by the Chief Minister is a tacit continuation of her repeated allegations against the Union Government.

The observers said that it is also an indirect reminder of Mamata Banerjee's allegations of Bengali-speaking people's "harassment" in the BJP-ruled states.

"Today, on this Constitution Day, I pay my deepest respect and tribute to the great Constitution that we have, to the great document that binds us in India. I also pay my tribute today to the visionary framers of our Constitution, especially Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, its principal architect. I pay my tributes particularly also to the members of the Constituent Assembly from Bengal, who played a crucial role in shaping the Constitution," the Chief Minister said in her post.

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Constitution is a sacred promise made to every Indian.

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, "The Constitution of India is not just a book; it is a sacred promise made to every citizen of the country."

"As long as the Constitution is secure, the rights of every Indian are secure. Let us pledge that we will not allow any kind of attack on the Constitution. It is my duty to protect it, and I will stand first in front of every assault on it," his post read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor