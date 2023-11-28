On eve of SC taking up case of Kerala Govt vs Guv, seven bills sent to President

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 A day before the Supreme Court is set to take up the Kerala Government's case on how Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is holding back crucial bills passed by the legislature, the latter on Tuesday sent seven bills to the President for consideration.

Khan also gave the green signal for one bill.

According to the rules, the Governor, after receiving a bill from the government once the legislature passes it, can give assent, send it back to the government, or can send it to the President.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had last month indicated that with the Governor holding back several bills, some of which are an year old, they have no other go but to take legal recourse and decided to approach the Supreme Court.

The preliminary hearing was taken up early this month and after the court looked into similar issues raised by the Punjab and Tamil Nadu governments. Now all eyes are on the apex court, when the Kerala government’s case comes up before it on Wednesday.

