On first day, 8 candidates file 9 nominations in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 30 Filing of nomination papers started in Rajasthan on Monday with the issuance of gazette notification for the November 25 Assembly election, but the response was tepid.

A total of candidates filed their papers for 8 different Assembly constituencies. One candidate each filed the papers for Bansur, Behror, Bhilwara, Chorasi, Ganganagar, Garhi, and Nokha constituencies, while for Ghatol constituency, one candidate filed two nominations.

According to Chief Election Officer Praveen Gupta, the notification for schedule of polls, public notices by the Returning Officers (RO), format of affidavit and other important details related to the nomination process has been publicised through various means including the department website.

The information about the process of filing nominations is also available through the Election Commission website.

Details of the candidates, who have filed the papers, are being publicised on this website along with the KVC-ECI App.

Gupta stated that as per the schedule declared by the EC, the last date of submission of nomination papers by the candidates would be November 6. During this period, November 5, Sunday will be an off-day. Nomination papers would be scrutinised by November 7 and November 9 would be the last date for withdrawal of names by the candidates.

In Rajasthan, polling for the assembly elections would be conducted in one phase on November 25 through EVMs between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Counting of votes would be done on December 3.

Gupta said that a general candidate needed to deposit Rs 10,000 as the surety amount, while for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, the surety amount would be Rs 5,000.

According to Election Department officials, the candidates should reach the RO office with well-prepared documents such as the certificate of surety amount, Form-A, Form-B and affidavit etc. If a candidate is not a voter of the constituency, she or he is filing nomination for, a certified copy of the part of the Voters’ List of the candidate’s own constituency would be required.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor