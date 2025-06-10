On Foundation Day, NCP factions showcasing respective strengths

Mumbai, June 10 NCP founder Sharad Pawar and his nephew, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, are set to hold separate ceremonies in Pune on Tuesday to mark the party's foundation day.

Both factions will show their respective strengths after the split and express their resolve for consolidation.

These rallies are taking place amid the talks of a merger or an alliance ahead of the local and civic body elections in Maharashtra. Incidentally, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP have scoffed at these rumours; instead, the leaders have said they have charted their respective plans for consolidation.

In his message on the occasion of the foundation day, NCP national president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar exhorted the party members to resolve with strong determination to give a new dimension to the all-round development of Maharashtra and India in the coming times, and pledge to march toward a sustainable future.

“Heartfelt congratulations to everyone on the 26th anniversary of the Nationalist Congress Party! In 1999, cherishing the ideological legacy of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar and considering the progressive, transformative social politics of the late Yashwantrao Chavan Saheb as an ideal, we all laid the foundation of the Nationalist Congress Party,” said Ajit Pawar. However, the name of his estranged uncle and the founder of NCP, Sharad Pawar, is missing in his message, which he shared on X.

“Over the past 26 years, we have played both ruling and opposition roles, making significant contributions and bringing new momentum to the politics and governance of Maharashtra as well as the nation. We will continue this journey of people-oriented social and political work unabated. On this anniversary, let us resolve with strong determination to give a new dimension to the all-round development of Maharashtra and India in the coming times, and pledge to march toward a sustainable future! Once again, best wishes to all,” said Ajit Pawar. He left his uncle, Sharad Pawar and joined hands with the BJP-led Mahayuti in July 2023, and also won the party name and clock symbol in the legal battle.

On the other hand, NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule, who was elected from Baramati constituency in the Lok Sabha elections after defeating Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar, said the party founded by Sharad Pawar has nurtured the lesson taught by the architect of modern Maharashtra, the late Yashwantrao Chavan.

She said that carrying this very ideology, the party consistently reached out to the grassroots populace. The workers of nationalist ideology are always ready to deliver justice to various sections of society, including farmers, labourers, toilers, women, and youth.

In her message, Sule wished the people, workers, leaders, office-bearers, and public representatives who have stood firmly with the party throughout this journey.

“Respected Pawar Saheb planted the sapling of nationalist ideology in the proud land of Maharashtra, which has now grown into a mighty banyan tree. Today marks the completion of 26 years of this event. As we celebrate the anniversary of our Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar faction, it fills us with heartfelt satisfaction to know that we have strived to amplify the voice of the exploited, deprived, and oppressed people across the country on various platforms, securing justice for them. We have nurtured the lesson taught by the architect of modern Maharashtra, the late Yashwantrao Chavan Saheb, of 80 percent social work and 20 percent politics. Carrying this very ideology, we consistently reach out to the grassroots populace. We, the workers of nationalist ideology, are always ready to deliver justice to various sections of society, including farmers, labourers, toilers, women, and youth,” said Sule in her post on X.

“The steadfast support and blessings of respected Pawar Saheb are with us today, which is a matter of great value to us. The energy of his thoughts will always be a source of strength for us. On this anniversary, heartfelt congratulations to the people, workers, leaders, office-bearers, and public representatives who have stood firmly with us throughout this journey,” stated Sule.

