On govt's 1st anniversay, Himachal CM gives Rs 1,500 to every woman in Lahaul-Spiti dist

Dharamsala, Dec 11 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, while addressing a public meeting here on completion of government's one year, tenure, on Monday announced to give Rs 1,500 from January 2024 to all women of Lahaul-Spiti district who are over 18 years of age.

However, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who arrived in Shimla on Sunday, gave the government's first anniversary celebrations in Dharamsala a miss.

Earlier, she and her brother Rahul Gandhi were to attend the programme.

At the rally, Sukhu said the promise made to all women of the state would also be met in a phased manner.

He announced the women who currently get Rs 1,100 as pension will also be provided Rs 1,500.

He announced the state would bear the expenses for higher education of children of widows from the next fiscal.

The Chief Minister also announced the increase in the purchase price of milk by Rs 6 and said the government would start the cow dung purchase scheme from January, 2024.

He said these decisions would prove to be a milestone in the direction of prosperity of the farmers.

"The state government was working for the welfare of the common man, where women, youth, all sections of the society, including farmers and employees, were getting due respect," said Sukhu.

Congratulating the people of the state on completion of the one year of the government, he said many historic decisions have been taken for the future of the youth.

"The government is focused towards changing the system and has taken many decisions in this regard," said the Chief Minister.

"In one year, our government has laid the strong foundation for making Himachal self-reliant and by 2027, Himachal will become an ideal example of a self-reliant state. Our dedicated and continuous efforts would ensure that Himachal becomes one of the most prosperous states of India by the year 2032."

He added that the government's revenue has increased by Rs 500 crore from the auction of liquor contracts.

"I am a dedicated party worker and no member of my family was in politics, but the Congress party, considering my 40 years in the party, put its trust on me and handed over the responsibility to serve the people of the state," he added.

