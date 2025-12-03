On International Day of PwD: J&K L-G calls for barrierless society

Jammu, Dec 3 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that society must reaffirm its commitment to removing barriers, promoting equal opportunities to make the society accessible to everyone, including persons with disabilities.

L-G Manoj Sinha said on the social media platform X, "On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, let us reaffirm our commitment to remove barriers, promote equal opportunities and contribute to an inclusive, accessible society, ensuring dignity and full participation for everyone, in our journey towards a Viksit Bharat."

The message by Manoj Sinha comes on a day the World is observing the International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed on December 3.

Proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1992, the day promotes understanding of disability issues and mobilises support for the rights, dignity, and well-being of persons with disabilities. Its goals include raising awareness of their inclusion in all aspects of life and ensuring they can participate fully in society.

The purpose is to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities and raise awareness of their full inclusion in society.

The day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in resolution 47/3 in 1992 to encourage a society where persons with disabilities can participate equally in political, social, economic, and cultural life.

The day has special significance for Jammu and Kashmir as scores of innocent civilians have become victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism during the last 40 years.

Due to grenade attacks and firing by the terrorists, it is often the innocent civilians who get caught in these attacks.

As hundreds of civilians have lost their lives due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 40 years, the number of unfortunate victims left with physical and mental disabilities is higher.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor