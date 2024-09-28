On Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday, singer’s old letter to PM Modi draws attention

New Delhi, Sep 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to renowned playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on Saturday, on latter’s 95th birth anniversary and also recalled his ‘special bond’ with her.

On the occasion, Modi Archive, a popular social media handle, shared an old photo of the legendary singer’s letter that she penned to PM Modi years ago.

"As I was going through my old music collections, I came across a CD of patriotic songs that I had sung many years ago. I feel it is only right to share this treasure with you," read Lata Mangeshkar’s letter to the Prime Minister.

In the undated letter, the late singer ‘Narendra Bhai’ also extended Diwali and New Year greetings to the Prime Minister.

The heartwarming letter also caught the attention of netizens who were left pleasantly surprised and amazed to see it.

Notably, the bond between Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always been the one of deep affection and mutual respect.

Earlier, in the day, PM Modi also shared an article written by her brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar titled ‘My sister and her Narendra Bhai’, which highlighted the bond between the Prime Minister and the ‘melody queen’ of India.

In the article, Hridaynath spotlighted the bond between them, which was beyond just mutual admiration.

“Their brother-sister-like bond was marked by genuine concern and affection, extending beyond professional ties. She affectionally called him Narendra Bhai, regularly sent a rakhi to him and he always responded with a phone call or letter,” wrote Hridaynath in the article.

Notably, the legendary singer passed away in 2022, leaving behind a colossal legacy and also a void that could never be filled up.

Lata Mangeshkar, the unchallenged queen of playback singing for many decades, remains a highly adored figure not just by lyricists and musicians but also by the masses because of her alluring and enchanting voice.

