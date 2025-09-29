On Matangini Hazra’s death anniversary, Mamata Banerjee highlights Bengal’s legacy in freedom struggle

Kolkata, Sep 29 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid homage to freedom fighter Matangini Hazra on her death anniversary, while underlining Bengal’s historic role in India’s independence movement.

Since the time the Chief Minister and her party, Trinamool Congress, had initiated a sustained movement against the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people from West Bengal in BJP-ruled states, she had been focusing on highlighting the contribution of Bengal and Bengalis in the Indian freedom movement.

“On the martyrdom day of Shaheed Matangini Hazra, I offer my heartfelt respect and salutations to this freedom fighter, an embodiment of boundless courage. Her self-sacrifice stands as a shining example in our history of independence. The undivided Midnapore district was a pioneer in the country's freedom struggle. And Bengal was the cradle of the independence movement, where countless fiery daughters and sons like Matangini Hazra instilled tremors of fear in the mighty foreign empire through their fervor and valor,” the Chief Minister said in a social media statement on Monday.

Linking the tribute to her wider political messaging, Banerjee reiterated that Bengal and Bengalis made immense contributions to the freedom struggle, a point she has often stressed since launching her campaign against alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states.

The Chief Minister also listed the state government’s initiatives to honour Hazra’s memory. She noted that a statue of the martyr has been installed at her Alinagar residence in East Midnapore’s Shaheed Matangini Block, and that a dedicated museum showcasing her life and belongings was set up in 2022. Banerjee herself inaugurated the museum, which now draws regular visitors.

“I myself inaugurated this museum in 2022. Various personal items used by her are also on display in this museum. Many people now come to visit this museum. In our Alipur Museum as well, we have remembered Shaheed Matangini Hazra with reverence,” the Chief Minister added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor